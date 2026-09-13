Google reportedly developing new AI chip in Israel

US technology giant Google has formed a team led by Israeli technology company Hailo executive Guy Kaminitz to develop chips for robots and autonomous systems and is working on a new artificial intelligence chip in Israel, according to a report.

Israeli daily Haaretz reported on Saturday that Google also hired Ido Bukspan, a former NVIDIA Israel executive and CEO of Israel-based data infrastructure and technology company Pliops, to develop data networking chips.

Google has assembled a team of senior executives and hardware engineers to develop AI chips in Israel, the report said.

The company began chip development operations in Israel under Google Cloud in 2021 and currently employs around 700 engineers in Tel Aviv and Haifa working on chips and computing infrastructure, it added.

The newly formed team is developing an AI chip designed to run artificial intelligence tasks directly on devices rather than on cloud servers, with the aim of accelerating processing and reducing reliance on cloud resources, according to the report.

Kaminitz announced on social media that he had taken charge of the initiative, while several Hailo engineers have also joined him.

Google declined to comment on the matter, Haaretz reported.