Trump hails Ireland ties, urges stronger cooperation

US President Donald Trump on Saturday praised the longstanding relationship between the United States and Ireland, while calling for expanded trade, investment, and defense cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking at the US Embassy in Dublin to diplomatic personnel and business leaders, Trump described Ireland as a "fantastic" country and said the two nations have a strong relationship despite disagreements over trade.

"Ireland is now the sixth-largest source of foreign direct investment in the United States," Trump said, citing nearly $392 billion invested by Ireland in the US in 2025.

He said his administration's tariff policies were encouraging companies to manufacture in the US, arguing that businesses could avoid tariffs by building factories and facilities on American soil.

Trump also highlighted tax incentives and full expensing for investments, saying there had "never been a better time to do business in the USA."

- Defense and military ties

Trump said Washington sees opportunities to deepen military cooperation with Ireland as Dublin increases defense spending.

"Under our leadership, we've made record investments in the United States military," he said, describing the US military as the strongest in the world.

He pointed to American missile-defense and weapons systems, including Patriot and THAAD, as examples of US military technology that is in high demand internationally.

"Ireland wants to buy" US military equipment, Trump said, adding that increased production would help meet demand from allies and partners.

- Europe and NATO

Trump also criticized Europe's regulatory policies, saying excessive regulation was making it difficult for European businesses to compete.

"I love Europe," he said, noting his family roots in Scotland and Germany, but added that he was concerned about developments involving trade, energy, and immigration.

He also expressed disappointment with NATO allies over their reluctance to assist the US in securing the Strait of Hormuz, arguing that European countries depend heavily on energy supplies passing through the waterway.

Despite his criticism, Trump said the US would continue working with Europe.

Turning to Ireland, he praised the Irish people for their hospitality, saying the country remained a special place for Americans.

"It's an honor to be here," Trump said.