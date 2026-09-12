Türkiye to host COP31 in Antalya in November 2026

Türkiye will host the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya from Nov. 9-20, 2026, with the country holding the COP presidency, the Communications Directorate announced on Saturday.

"The heart of global climate diplomacy will beat in Türkiye. In line with the visionary environmental policies pursued under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) will be held under the presidency and hosted by our country from Nov. 9-20, 2026," the directorate said on the US social media company X.

The directorate's accompanying visuals outlined the purpose of COP31, Antalya's role as the host city, the summit's priority agenda, and its significance for Türkiye.





