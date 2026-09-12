Peruvian president says Alvaro Vargas Llosa will be named US ambassador

Peruvian writer and journalist Alvaro Vargas Llosa said Friday that he will seek to contribute to a "new phase" in relations between Peru and the US after accepting a proposal to become Peru's ambassador in Washington.

"If this appointment is ratified in accordance with the constitutional and legal procedures in force in both countries, I will put my experience and knowledge, and my greatest effort, at the service of the mission entrusted to me," he said in a statement posted on the US social media company X.

He said his goal would be to defend Peru's "permanent interests" and contribute to a new phase in the relationship between the two countries.

He added that he would not make further public statements about the appointment until the process is formally completed.

Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori confirmed on Friday that Vargas Llosa had accepted the nomination, saying his experience would help strengthen Peru's relations with Washington.

The appointment still requires relevant procedures to be completed before Vargas Llosa can formally assume the post.

His nomination comes as Peru and the US seek to deepen cooperation on security and efforts to combat organized crime.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Lima this week as part of a Latin American tour focused on security, migration and regional cooperation.

During the visit, Peru announced that it would join the US-led Shield of the Americas initiative, which seeks to strengthen cooperation against drug trafficking and transnational organized crime.

The two governments have also highlighted deepening security cooperation amid growing concerns over drug trafficking and organized crime in the region.

Vargas Llosa has previously expressed support for Fujimori and her political movement.



