Irish premier praises strong economic ties with US

Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheal Martin on Saturday praised the economic relationship between the US and Ireland as he welcomed US President Donald Trump in Dublin.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Trump at Farmleigh House, Martin paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and said he remembers the "bravery and sacrifice" of first responders.

He noted that he is "particularly pleased" that Trump has made it to Ireland for the Irish Open golf tournament, citing a "very strong sporting relationship" between the two countries.

Martin highlighted the "strength of the economic relationship" between the US and Ireland, saying he is "very pleased" to welcome Trump to Ireland. He also praised Trump's investments in Ireland.

Ahead of his talks with Martin, Trump met President Catherine Connolly at Aras an Uachtarain, the official residence of the president.

Trump was greeted by Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris and Foreign Minister Helen McEntee at Dublin Airport earlier Saturday.

Speaking at the airport, Harris highlighted the 'bilateral relationship' between the US and Ireland.

"Alongside the politics, alongside some of that pageantry of a US president arriving in Ireland, there's also a reminder of those deep interpersonal links between our two countries," he noted.





