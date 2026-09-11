Trump says US not attacking Iran 'in full' because of midterms

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States was not attacking Iran "in full" because of the Nov. 3 midterm elections, predicting that the war would end after the polls or possibly even before.

Asked in a Fox News interview about calls for the US to "go in full" in the Iran war, Trump cited the upcoming midterm elections.

"Well, maybe I don't do that because of the election," he said.

He reiterated his prediction that the war would end shortly after the election while noting that it could also end before then.

"They're limping along. They're in deep trouble," he said.

When asked how the Iranians are still getting missiles if the US decimated them, Trump responded by emphasizing that the Iranians can always launch missiles.

"They had plenty, and they have some. They've been largely wiped out ... But they have missiles. They'll always have some missiles," he said.

Trump also said he has not regrets over how the Iran war has played out, noting that he didn't believe in the word "regret."

"If I had to do it again, I would do exactly as I did," he added.

He said he took out the Iranians' nuclear capability and claimed they would use it.

"They're crazy ... They would have wiped out Israel. They would have wiped out the Middle East and they would have started hitting a couple of our cities," he said.

"If Iran had a nuclear weapon, we'd be calling up and saying, 'Sir, could we get together possibly?' We'd be dealing with them much differently," he added.



