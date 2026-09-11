TÜRKIYE WELCOMES IAEAS DECISION TO CLOSE SYRIAS NUCLEAR FILE

The IAEA logo is displayed in front of the agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, June 5, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Türkiye on Thursday welcomed a decision by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to close Syria's nuclear file.

"We welcome the resolution adopted by consensus at yesterday's (9 September) session of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to close Syria's nuclear file, which was on the Agency's agenda," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement also praised Syria for its commitment to the obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), "its close cooperation with the Agency and the transparency it has demonstrated regarding the activities of the former regime."

The statement reaffirmed Türkiye's support for Syria "in all relevant platforms."