Saudi Arabia says threat to Khamis Mushait, Abha has ended

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense said Thursday that a threat to the southwestern cities of Khamis Mushait and Abha had ended, minutes after issuing a warning.

The Civil Defense announced an all-clear for both cities shortly after warning residents of a potential threat.

Authorities also activated warning sirens Wednesday in those cities because of a potential threat before later announcing that the danger had passed.

The latest alert came amid rapidly escalating fighting in neighboring Yemen, where the Houthis have announced taking control of strategic areas near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, including the districts of Hays and Al-Khawkhah in the western Al-Hudaydah province.

Fighting between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has also intensified on several fronts, particularly in Taiz, Al-Jawf and Al-Bayda provinces, amid airstrikes targeting Houthi positions.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized the national capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government.