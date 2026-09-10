New round of Israel-Lebanon talks to be held in Rome next week: Report

Smoke rises in southern Lebanon following Israeli strike as seen from Marjayoun, Lebanon, September 7, 2026. (REUTERS)

Israel and Lebanon are expected to hold a new round of talks in Rome next week, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported Thursday.

The talks Tuesday and Wednesday aim to "build the force" that would verify whether pilot areas have been cleared of Hezbollah presence, said KAN.

The broadcaster did not provide details on the countries or parties expected to take part in the force, its tasks or working mechanism.

The US is seeking to expand the areas from which Israeli forces would withdraw and transfer control to the Lebanese army, it added.

There was no immediate comment from Lebanon on the reported new round of talks as of 1900GMT.

Lebanon and Israel have held seven rounds of direct negotiations since April 14, five in Washington and the last two in Rome. Hezbollah has repeatedly rejected the talks and urged the government to halt them.

The sixth round resulted in a preliminary agreement to designate two "pilot areas" to begin implementing the Israeli withdrawal.

The report of a new round comes as the Lebanese army said Wednesday it recorded 7,700 Israeli violations since the framework agreement was signed June 26, warning that the continuation of the violations threatens existing understandings and arrangements.

The "framework formula" provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory, starting with a model in two pilot areas.

Israeli attacks on Lebanon have continued despite the framework agreement, which provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from all occupied territory in return for the deployment of the Lebanese army there.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the war between 2023 and 2024, while expanding its presence inside Lebanese territory during its ongoing assault.