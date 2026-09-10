Iraqi premier to visit France, Germany next week to bolster economic ties

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi is set to pay an official visit to France and Germany early next week as Baghdad seeks to strengthen its relations with Europe, an official said Thursday.

Government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the prime minister will lead a high-level official delegation during the European tour.

Al-Aboudi said the visit will include high-level talks aimed at developing bilateral cooperation in the economic, investment, trade, energy, industrial, technological, cultural and educational fields.

The talks will also address political and security issues as well as regional and international developments, he added.

The spokesman said al-Zaidi is seeking to strengthen Baghdad's relations with Paris and Berlin and advance them toward higher levels of economic and development partnership.

The Iraqi premier also aims to open new opportunities for French and German companies to contribute to projects and investment opportunities in Iraq in line with the government's development plans, he said.

According to al-Aboudi, the visit seeks to turn existing understandings into concrete implementation mechanisms and practical partnerships that serve mutual interests.

He added that the tour is also intended to attract investment and specialized expertise to Iraq's priority sectors.

The visit comes as part of Baghdad's policy of expanding international partnerships and building balanced foreign relations based on common interests while using those ties to support stability and development.