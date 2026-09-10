Israeli attacks damage 22.5% of agricultural land in southern Lebanon

Israel's attacks have damaged more than 22.5% of agricultural land in southern Lebanon, Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani said Thursday.

Hani made the remarks after meeting President Joseph Aoun at the presidential palace east of Beirut, according to a statement from the presidency.

The minister said he briefed Aoun on the "significant agricultural damage in the south, which exceeded 22.5% of agricultural land, or more than 56,000 hectares."

Israeli attacks have intensified in southern Lebanon in recent days despite a framework agreement signed by Beirut and Tel Aviv under US sponsorship in late June, providing for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army there.

The developments come as preparations are underway for a new round of US-sponsored negotiations, expected to be held in the Italian capital Rome this month, although Lebanon has not officially announced a date.

EFFORTS UNDERWAY TO SECURE FUNDING



Asked whether the Agriculture Ministry's 2027 budget includes increases to cover damage to agricultural land caused by Israeli attacks, Hani said it contains "modest additions" to develop infrastructure at land crossings and the port.

Hani confirmed that efforts are underway to secure funding from multiple sources to cover damage caused by Israeli attacks on the agricultural sector in southern Lebanon.

He pointed to a joint project with the World Bank worth about $40 million dedicated to addressing the damage.

Between $6 million and $7 million is currently being provided directly to farmers in the form of agricultural support and assistance, Hani said, expressing hope that more funding could be secured to rehabilitate the agricultural sector in southern Lebanon.

International institutions, led by the World Bank, have classified Lebanon's economic crisis, which began in 2019, among the "world's worst economic crises" since the mid-19th century.

The crisis led to frozen dollar deposits, strict restrictions on bank withdrawals and a collapse of more than 95% in the value of the Lebanese pound.

LAND ROUTE TO SAUDI ARABIA, GULF OPERATIONAL



Regarding agricultural produce, particularly apples and grapes, Hani said both crops are experiencing abundant yields this year.

He noted that the Saudi market is now open to Lebanese agricultural products and that a land route through Saudi Arabia to Gulf countries has also been reopened.

He expressed hope that the agricultural sector would benefit from improved relations with the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, as well as from investments and development plans that Lebanon is preparing in cooperation with its partners.

Riyadh resumed Lebanese exports in June following a 2021 import ban over Captagon smuggling.