US pushes NATO allies to dismantle ICC, withdraw from founding treaty: Politico

The US has launched a diplomatic push pressing its NATO allies to help dismantle the International Criminal Court (ICC) and withdraw from its founding Rome Statute, Politico reported on Thursday.

At a closed-door meeting in Brussels in mid-July, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker urged member states to abandon the tribunal and immediately halt all material assistance.

"The United States will systematically dismantle the capabilities of the ICC … we firmly request that you immediately take steps to withdraw," the US Mission to NATO wrote in a diplomatic paper. "Let us end the charade of the ICC once and for all."

Whitaker warned allied nations that Washington "will be watching closely who stands with America," while American envoys simultaneously raised the matter during bilateral discussions with European counterparts.

The diplomatic paper urged partners to "examine the threat" posed by the court and "publicly condemn" its "overreach."

Most NATO countries, except the US and Türkiye, are signatories to the Rome Statute.

European diplomats expressed strong reservations, with one unnamed official describing the demands to leave the court as "quite shocking," while another termed the intervention "disappointing." The French delegation emphasized "France's unwavering support for the ICC," and Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen affirmed that the Netherlands "fully" supports the institution.

An ICC spokesperson said the tribunal "remains focused on carrying out its mandate impartially, independently and in accordance with the Rome Statute," remaining "steadfast and resilient" despite attempts to impede its operations.

The campaign follows mounting US measures against the tribunal under a February 2025 executive order declaring a national emergency over ICC actions concerning the US and Israel.

Washington sanctioned several court personnel, including ICC President Tomoko Akane in August and nine of the court's 18 judges.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant are wanted by the ICC since 2024 for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The White House, the US State Department, and the US Mission to NATO did not immediately respond to Anadolu's requests for comment.