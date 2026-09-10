Climate-related disruptions affected schooling of 171 million students in 2025, UNICEF says

More than 171 million students worldwide, equivalent to one in 10, had their schooling disrupted by climate-related hazards in 2025, according to a new analysis published by UNICEF on Thursday.

The report, titled Learning Interrupted: Global Snapshot of Climate-Related School Disruptions in 2025, analyzed data from 106 countries and territories and found that storms, floods, heat waves, droughts and wildfires disrupted education through school closures, damaged facilities, reduced teaching time, lower attendance and an increased risk of dropping out.

"For millions of children, climate hazards do not just disrupt classes, they also destroy their schools, uproot their families and deprive the most vulnerable, particularly girls, of the chance to return to the classroom," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said.

Storms were the leading cause of climate-related school disruptions in 2025, affecting 109 million students worldwide, while floods affected at least 70 million and heat waves disrupted the schooling of around 50 million children, according to the analysis.

Three-quarters of the affected children live in low- and lower-middle-income countries, where education systems often lack the resources needed to maintain learning during climate emergencies, UNICEF said.

Pakistan was among the countries most affected. Severe monsoon flooding in August 2025 delayed the start of the school year for more than 28 million students, according to the report.

In Egypt, a powerful khamsin sand and dust storm in April 2025 led to the suspension of classes nationwide for a day, affecting more than 28 million students.

At least 40 countries experienced multiple climate-related disruptions to schooling throughout 2025.

In Madagascar, a series of droughts, tropical cyclones and floods affected 280,000 students, while storms in Spain's Valencia region affected more than 500,000 students.

The disruption to education also carries long-term economic consequences.

UNICEF estimates that inaction could result in at least $200 billion in lost lifetime earnings among students whose schooling was disrupted by climate-related hazards in 2025.

Girls face additional risks during climate emergencies, as school closures, displacement and damage to infrastructure can increase their responsibilities at home, including caring for family members and collecting water, UNICEF said.

These pressures can also increase the risk of early marriage and make it harder for girls to return to school.

"The climate hazards are putting children's lives and futures at risk," Russell said, underscoring: "To protect their education, as well as that of future generations, it is imperative to invest in schools and education systems capable of withstanding climate shocks."