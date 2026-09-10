France, Vietnam sign agreements in aviation, critical minerals, health

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Vietnam's President To Lam shake hands at the end of their press conference following their bilateral talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris on September 10, 2026. (AFP Photo)

France and Vietnam signed agreements in various sectors, including aviation, civil security, critical minerals and health, during Vietnamese President To Lam's state visit Thursday to Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the agreements reflected the "dynamic" nature of relations as the two countries seek to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership.

"We have decided to make defense a pillar of our partnership," said Macron, noting that France and Vietnam elevated their relations to a "comprehensive strategic partnership" in October 2024.

He said the French Navy made several port calls in Vietnam in recent months, and that the two countries were working together to reaffirm the importance of freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific.

Macron also highlighted growing cooperation between the two defense industries, saying it would contribute to the security of Vietnam's maritime borders.

On the economic front, Macron said France and Vietnam supported implementation of the free trade agreement between the EU and Vietnam.

He said Vietnam also trusted France with the acquisition of an Earth observation satellite, which he said would contribute to the country's sovereignty.

The French president said the two countries shared an approach centered on sovereignty and strategic autonomy.

"We do not want to be vassals of anyone. We want to remain independent nations, defend our strategic autonomy and, in doing so, have trusted, predictable, stable, loyal partners," he said.

Macron also pointed to security challenges in Southeast Asia, saying rising tensions in the South China Sea, the civil war in Myanmar and the border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand required attention.

Lam congratulated Macron on the success of the International Space Summit in Paris, saying Vietnam welcomed discussions on space security and the space economy.

He said relations between France and Vietnam were experiencing "one of the best periods in their history," citing increased contacts and exchanges between the two countries.

"Political trust will be our compass," said Lam, describing economic cooperation as an essential pillar of ties and defense and security cooperation as "the spearhead."

Lam said science, technology and innovation would serve as a lever for transformation, while culture, education, health and people-to-people exchanges formed the foundation of the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership.