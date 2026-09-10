20 students killed in DR Congo school fire: Report

Students at a school in the rebel-held settlement of Bukavu, Democratic Republic of Congo, were among those killed in a fire that ravaged the area. (REUTERS Photo)

At least 20 students were killed, and several others seriously injured when a fire broke out at two schools on Thursday in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local media reported.

The incident took place at Ujamaa and Furaha primary schools at around 8 am local time in Chimpunda district, South Kivu's provincial capital Bukavu, according to UN Radio Okapi.

"Some of the students died in a stampede while trying to flee the flames," the report said, citing local authorities.

Several other people who suffered burns and smoke inhalation were reportedly admitted in critical condition at nearby health facilities.

The fire is said to have started from a nearby building before spreading to the schools.

Bukavu is currently under the control of the AFC/M23 rebel group.

Local media said the blaze also ravaged nearly 500 homes and a clinic.

It added that the death toll remained provisional, and the cause of the fires was yet to be established.

The incident comes days after 22 people were killed, and several others injured after a fire broke out at a wedding venue in Congo's capital, Kinshasa.