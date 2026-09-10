West Nile virus cases rise to 18 in Netherlands as death toll reaches 3

Nine new cases of West Nile virus have been reported in the Netherlands since last Thursday, bringing the total number of infections contracted in the country this year to 18, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said, according to broadcaster NOS.

Three people have died from the virus in the Netherlands this year, up from one death reported last week, according to the institute.

The infections have been recorded in the provinces of Utrecht, North Brabant, North Holland, South Holland, Overijssel and Gelderland, the RIVM said.

One of the cases was identified through a scientific study conducted by blood bank Sanquin Research, while the other patients were diagnosed after being admitted to a hospital with symptoms, according to the institute.

A woman from Drenthe also died from West Nile virus earlier this year, but she was not included in the Dutch figures because she contracted the infection in Southeast Europe.

West Nile virus is primarily found in birds and can be transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

The common house mosquito can become infected after feeding on an infected bird and subsequently transmit the virus to humans and other animals.

The virus cannot be transmitted between humans, according to the RIVM.

About 80% of infected people develop no symptoms, while around one in five experience flu-like symptoms.

About 1% develop neurological symptoms, with older people and those with weakened immune systems facing a higher risk of severe illness.

The virus was first detected in the Netherlands in August 2020 during a Sanquin study of blood donors.

The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority has also received 53 new reports of horses infected with West Nile virus since the previous update, bringing the total number of reported cases among horses this year to 58.

The virus has also been detected in 23 dead and 10 live wild birds, bringing the total number of infected birds reported to 39 as of the latest update.