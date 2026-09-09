UK pledges ‘winter air defense package’ to bolster Ukraine’s defenses

Britain on Tuesday announced a new air defense package, including Patriot missiles, to help Ukraine defend against Russian attacks during the winter.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said the UK will supply air defense interceptors, large-caliber artillery rounds and drones "as part of Britain's commitment to help Ukraine defend its freedom and sovereignty."

The package, worth £100 million ($135 million) through a contribution to NATO's Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, came following Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Defense Secretary Wes Streeting's visit to Kyiv last month.

"Britain's commitment to provide over 120,000 drones to Ukraine this year continues, with 25,000 delivered to date, a figure set to ramp up ahead of the winter," it added.

The ministry noted that these include interceptors that take out Russian drones as well as reconnaissance drones.

"We will stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine until they win. Ukraine's frontline is the frontline for freedom everywhere and our support will not waver," Streeting said in the statement.





