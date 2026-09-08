UK lawmaker banned from entering Israel calls it a 'badge of honor'

British lawmaker Zarah Sultana, who is among 11 lawmakers barred from entering Israel, on Tuesday called the move a "badge of honor," vowing that she will not be "intimidated into silence."

"Israel has just banned me from entering. Given that this is a fascist government presiding over genocide, apartheid and an illegal occupation, I'll wear it as a badge of honour," Sultana wrote on the US social media company X.

Sultana is among 11 British MPs who have been banned from entering Israel in response to the UK government's announcement earlier Tuesday of a trade ban on illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The Your Party MP for Coventry South noted that she will continue to speak out against "Israel's genocide and against the UK's complicity."

"If anything, this ban only strengthens my resolve to keep speaking out," she added, accusing the new government of continuing to "arm, trade and cooperate with a state committing genocide against Palestinians."

She added: "One day, I look forward to visiting Jerusalem not as an occupied city, but as part of a free and liberated Palestine - a single state with equal rights for all, where Palestinians enjoy the freedom, dignity and equality that have been denied to them for far too long."

The other 10 lawmakers are Jeremy Corbyn, Naz Shah, ⁠Diane Abbott, ⁠Hannah Spencer, Carla Denyer, ⁠Sian Berry, Ellie Chowns, John McDonnell, Richard Burgon, and Adrian Ramsay.

In a statement to lawmakers in the House of Commons, Ed Miliband said earlier Tuesday that the day marked the "beginning of a new approach" on Israel, announcing that the UK would introduce an import ban on goods from illegal settlements.