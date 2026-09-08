Trump says Iran 'punished greatly' by US blockade

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Iran has been "punished greatly" by the naval blockade, describing the blockade as "so powerful, so effective."

"Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. And they've been punished greatly," Trump said at the Steel Across America event outside the White House, where a 21-foot steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center's South Tower will be displayed ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Hailing the US military for its attacks on Iran, he said: "The job they do is unbelievable."

"The blockade has been so powerful, so effective. Nobody thought it could go so well," he added.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding in June following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, providing for an end to hostilities and a framework for further negotiations.

Tehran has accused Washington of violating the memorandum and failing to implement its commitments, while Iranian officials have repeatedly said US military operations and a naval blockade must end for tensions to ease.