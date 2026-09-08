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News World Trump says Iran 'punished greatly' by US blockade

Trump says Iran 'punished greatly' by US blockade

Speaking outside the White House on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said that Iran has been "punished greatly" by a U.S. naval blockade, hailing the maritime operation as "so powerful, so effective" in restricting Tehran's economy and blocking its nuclear path.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published September 08,2026 06:53 PM
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TRUMP SAYS IRAN PUNISHED GREATLY BY US BLOCKADE

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Iran has been "punished greatly" by the naval blockade, describing the blockade as "so powerful, so effective."

"Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. And they've been punished greatly," Trump said at the Steel Across America event outside the White House, where a 21-foot steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center's South Tower will be displayed ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Hailing the US military for its attacks on Iran, he said: "The job they do is unbelievable."

"The blockade has been so powerful, so effective. Nobody thought it could go so well," he added.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding in June following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, providing for an end to hostilities and a framework for further negotiations.

Tehran has accused Washington of violating the memorandum and failing to implement its commitments, while Iranian officials have repeatedly said US military operations and a naval blockade must end for tensions to ease.