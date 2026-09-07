Susan Sarandon says support for Palestinians still costing her film roles

US actor Susan Sarandon poses during a photocall for 'The Echo Chamber' at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, 06 September 2026. (EPA Photo)

Oscar-winning US actor Susan Sarandon said she continues to lose film roles because of her outspoken support for Palestinians, saying that some talent agencies are still discouraging filmmakers from hiring her.

Sarandon made the remarks Sunday at the Venice Film Festival, where she was promoting her latest film, The Echo Chamber.

"I've still had movies taken away recently because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me," she told a news conference.

"But that's the power structure. I think among people, certainly internationally, I feel welcome," she added.

The 79-year-old actor said she believed public understanding of Palestine and the relationship between Israel and the US had changed significantly since the Gaza war began in 2023.

"I think that the narrative has completely changed in terms of the historical relevance of Palestine and the ties of Zionists with America and our politics," she said.

"That has been a major revelation for people, how much money the United States gives to Israel. Nobody really understood that."

Sarandon said reluctance to hire people who publicly criticize Israel remained particularly strong among major studios.

She thanked The Echo Chamber director Andrea Pallaoro for casting her despite what she described as warnings from within the industry.

"In terms of doing this film, I thank Andrea for that, because he didn't listen to the warnings," she said.

Sarandon was dropped by talent agency United Talent Agency in 2023 following remarks she made at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York.

Directed by Pallaoro, The Echo Chamber is an Italian-Belgian production starring Sarandon, Luca Marinelli and Alicia Vikander. The film is competing for the festival's top prize, the Golden Lion.

Sarandon won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 1995 film Dead Man Walking. Her other prominent films include The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Bull Durham and Thelma & Louise.