Rapper Macklemore voices support for Palestine at Ed Sheeran concerts, faces removal petition

US rapper, singer, dancer and DJ, Benjamin Haggerty, known as Macklemore, performs at the Goldencoast Rap Festival in Corcelles-les-Monts, near Dijon, central-eastern France, on August 30, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

US rapper Macklemore voiced support for Palestinians during two opening performances for Ed Sheeran at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, leading an Israeli-American organization to petition for his removal from the remaining tour dates.

Wearing a keffiyeh before a crowd of more than 80,000 people, Macklemore performed his pro-Palestinian song Hind's Hall as footage from Gaza and the occupied West Bank was displayed on screens around the stadium.

"I want those words to be loud and clear, so that people all the way in Gaza to the occupied West Bank know that we have not forgotten about them," he told the audience during Friday's concert.

"I believe that every human being walking this earth deserves the exact same freedom, to know safety and peace before knowing the sounds of violence, and to know the sound of laughter on the playground before planes and bombs," he added.

Macklemore also called for freedom for Palestine, Cuba, Congo, Sudan and Iran and described US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as a "terrorist organization."

He repeated his pro-Palestinian message during Saturday's second concert at MetLife, again wearing a keffiyeh, chanting "Free Palestine" and performing Hind's Hall.

Macklemore also directly addressed Jewish members of the audience.

"To all of my Jewish brothers and sisters: Criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide in no way is criticism of you," he said.

"My message is for peace, love and for all human beings to be treated with dignity, respect and equality."

At least one message displayed on the stadium screens read: "Holocaust survivor says stop the genocide in Gaza."

Following the performances, the Israeli-American Council launched a petition urging Sheeran and the organizers of his Loop Tour to remove Macklemore from his remaining scheduled appearances.

"This was an Ed Sheeran concert, not a political rally, not a protest and not an activist event," the petition said.

The organization accused Macklemore of using the concert to promote what it called a "one-sided political agenda" and asked tour organizers to clarify whether his speech, visual material and performance of Hind's Hall had been approved in advance.

It also called for organizers to establish clearer rules governing political messages during the tour.

Hind's Hall, released in 2024, takes its name from Hamilton Hall at Columbia University, which pro-Palestinian student protesters occupied and renamed in memory of Hind Rajab, a Palestinian child killed in Gaza in January 2024.