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Russian, Azerbaijani presidents discuss trade, economic, humanitarian cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation in a phone call on Monday, the Kremlin said.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published September 07,2026 12:54 PM
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RUSSIAN, AZERBAIJANI PRESIDENTS DISCUSS TRADE, ECONOMIC, HUMANITARIAN COOPERATION

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev held a phone call on Monday to discuss trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation, the Kremlin said.

According to a statement, the two agreed to intensify bilateral contacts at various levels.

The two leaders last held a phone conversation in the end of July, noting the constructive nature of Russian-Azerbaijani relations and the intensification of dialogue between the governments and relevant agencies. They also briefly met at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek earlier this month.