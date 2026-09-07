Russian, Azerbaijani presidents discuss trade, economic, humanitarian cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev held a phone call on Monday to discuss trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation, the Kremlin said.

According to a statement, the two agreed to intensify bilateral contacts at various levels.

The two leaders last held a phone conversation in the end of July, noting the constructive nature of Russian-Azerbaijani relations and the intensification of dialogue between the governments and relevant agencies. They also briefly met at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek earlier this month.





