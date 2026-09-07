Avalanche in Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria kills 11, injures 6

An avalanche in Russia's Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria killed 11 people and injured six others, the regional Emergency Situations Ministry said Monday.

The avalanche hit a group of 33 climbers in Bezengi Gorge on Saturday, the ministry said. Ten climbers managed to descend on their own, while the fate of six others remains unknown.

The ministry said 56 rescuers have been deployed to the scene.

"Search and rescue operations are being complicated by difficult terrain and the risk of additional avalanches," authorities said, adding that an Mi-8 helicopter and a commercial helicopter are expected to join the search when weather conditions improve.





