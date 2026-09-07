Former chip executive detained on suspicion of spying for China

A 52-year-old former senior executive at Belgian semiconductor manufacturer Belgan has been remanded in custody as part of an investigation into suspected espionage and the alleged unlawful transfer of sensitive semiconductor technology to China, Belgian prosecutors said on Monday.

The suspect, who holds Belgian and Chinese nationality and resides in Leuven, was arrested at Brussels Zaventem Airport shortly before he was due to board a flight to Beijing, according to a statement from the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation concerns suspected espionage, participation in a criminal organization, misuse of company assets and unlawful disclosure of company secrets.

The case is linked to insolvency proceedings involving Belgan BV, formerly known as AMI Semiconductor and ON Semiconductor, a company based in Oudenaarde that specialized in producing gallium nitride semiconductors.

Belgan was declared bankrupt on July 31, 2024, affecting more than 400 workers, prosecutors said.

According to investigators, the suspect held a senior research position at the Belgian company while simultaneously serving as a director of a Chinese company involved in similar manufacturing activities.

The Chinese company was established several months after the suspect joined Belgan and was financed by a Chinese investment fund, according to prosecutors.

Investigators are examining evidence that specialized intellectual property and trade secrets relating to the production of gallium nitride chips may have been unlawfully transferred abroad.

Gallium nitride semiconductor technology has applications in several strategic sectors, including electric vehicles, aerospace and military systems.

A second suspect is also being sought in connection with the case.





