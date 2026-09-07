Russia, North Korea open first road bridge across Tumen river

A first road bridge across the Tumen river on the Russia-North Korea border opened to traffic on Monday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony via video link, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the border crossing was also built in the area in "record time," designed to accommodate growing passenger traffic, allowing up to 300 vehicles to cross daily.

"I am pleased to welcome everyone to the ceremony marking the completion of the modern bridge across the Tumen river and the launch of the first automobile route, which will further strengthen ties between our friendly countries," Mishustin said.

He said the access road to the bridge connects with the Ussuri federal highway, part of the West-East international transport corridor linking St. Petersburg and Vladivostok.

"Relations between Russia and the North Korea are today at an unprecedented level of comprehensive strategic partnership," he said. "Our countries actively cooperate in virtually all areas and coordinate efforts to ensure regional security and stability."

North Korean Prime Minister Pak Thae-song said the project was completed in just 495 days and became "a monumental structure embodying traditional Russian-Korean friendship."

"The governments of the two countries, the North Korea and Russia, will build on the valuable successes and experiences achieved during the construction of the Tumen river bridge to achieve further practical results in cooperation that meets the hopes and aspirations of the peoples of both countries, who are striving for joint development and prosperity," he said.

An agreement to build the bridge was signed in 2024 in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Construction began in the spring of 2025.

Russia and North Korea were earlier connected by a railway bridge and air service. The bridge, including access roads, is 5 km (3 miles) long, while the bridge itself is about 1 km (0.6 miles).





