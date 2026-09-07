Russia calls for Iran to be included in a Gulf security system

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday called for Iran to be included in a regional security system in the Gulf.

Speaking at a meeting with students and faculty at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), Lavrov said Iran's participation in a Gulf security system would be an important practical step toward ensuring regional stability.

He recalled that more than 20 years ago, Russia proposed that Gulf countries, including the "Arab monarchies" and Iran, consider organizing a meeting to develop a security concept for the region.

"Recognizing that relations between them are complex, we proceeded from the assumption that we would facilitate meetings, discussions of mutual grievances, and agreement on certain confidence-building measures," he said.

"We believed these discussions would be easier to organize if the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council were involved simultaneously," he added.

Lavrov said the situation began to change after the US and Israel launched a joint military operation against Tehran in February.

"Several years ago, before the Israeli and US aggression against Iran, relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia were normalized thanks to China's initiative and our active encouragement," he noted.

-Mecca Agreement as a practical step toward Moscow's vision

Lavrov also referred to the Mecca Agreement presented by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Türkiye as a framework "for collective security and a defensive alliance".

He highlighted that the agreement's proponents have emphasized its doors remain open to other countries, including those outside the Gulf region.

"Egypt is often mentioned. I am sure that if Algeria shows interest, that too would have a positive effect at some stage," Lavrov said.

"If such a structure were also to agree on the conditions under which Iran could participate in this process, I think that would be the most practical step in the direction of the concept we originally formulated," he added.

Lavrov concluded that Russia would not seek a leading role in the process.







