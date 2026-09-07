President Erdoğan warns Türkiye will not allow hostile moves to block its path

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday warned against hostile moves aimed at encircling Türkiye, saying the country would not allow its path as an independent and prosperous state to be blocked.

"Let no one's imagination be led elsewhere by our dignified and calm stance. On these lands that we have made our homeland by giving and taking lives, we will allow no one to carry out an operation," Erdoğan said after a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

"We will not watch from the sidelines hostile steps aimed at encircling our country in our region. Türkiye is against no country, society, faith, or culture," he said.

"We want to continue our path as an independent and prosperous state in this difficult geography. We will never allow this path to be blocked," Erdoğan added.

"Those who are disturbed by our country becoming stronger and by our efforts to establish peace and stability in our region cannot turn us back from our path," he said.

"We are determined to work to ensure that unity and solidarity take root throughout our broader region in line with our policy of alliance and unity," he also said.

On last week's ship capsizing off the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) coastal city of Girne, Erdoğan said: "In cooperation with the TRNC, we are currently supporting search efforts with nine ships and 11 aircraft."

"We will continue to develop our relations with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which we regard as complementary to the United Nations," Erdoğan added, speaking in the wake of its summit last week in Kyrgyzstan, which he attended as an honorary guest.

-Israel's 'lies and sabotage' derailed efforts for peace

Turning to regional conflicts, Erdoğan blamed Israel for the current Mideast war and its wider consequences.

"The bill for the war that began with Israel's schemes and provocations is being paid not only by the Iranian people, not only by our brotherly Gulf countries, but by everyone, whether involved or not," he said.

He also accused Israel of undermining June's framework agreement for ending the war.

"Once again, it is Israel's lies and sabotage that have rendered ineffective the Islamabad accord, which brought relief to our entire region," Erdoğan said.

"The storm of crises in our region will not subside until this radical mindset, which sees even the slightest possibility of peace as a threat, changes," he added.

Despite regional tensions, Erdoğan said Türkiye will maintain its economic course.

"Although we are making some adjustments to our targets, we continue to keep the Turkish economy on the path of development and growth," he said.

"We will continue taking steps that will increase the welfare of our nation and provide permanent solutions to the structural problems of our economy," Erdoğan said.

"We will do whatever is necessary to make the Turkish economy stronger, more competitive, and more resilient in every area," he added.







