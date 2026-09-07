German interior minister says freedom under threat from Russian drones

German interior minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Monday the country's freedom is under threat from Russian drones as well as by domestic lawmakers who support Moscow in parliament, underscoring the government's harder line against Russia.
Freedom in Germany is "threatened from outside by Russian drones in our skies and from inside by Moscow's ideological low-flyers in our parliaments," said Dobrindt, speaking at a political rally in Bavaria.
Berlin has blamed Russia for a drone attack in August at Leipzig/Halle airport. Dobrindt's warning comes after the far-right AfD, which has been pushing for restoring ties with Russia, won state elections in Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday.