German interior minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Monday the ⁠country's freedom ⁠is under threat from Russian drones as well as by ⁠domestic lawmakers who support Moscow in parliament, underscoring the government's harder line against Russia.

Freedom in Germany is "threatened from outside by Russian drones in ⁠our ⁠skies and from inside by Moscow's ideological low-flyers in our parliaments," said Dobrindt, speaking at a political rally in ⁠Bavaria.

Berlin has blamed Russia for a drone attack in August at Leipzig/Halle airport. Dobrindt's warning comes after ⁠the ‌far-right ‌AfD, which has ⁠been ‌pushing for restoring ties with Russia, won ⁠state elections ⁠in Saxony-Anhalt on ⁠Sunday.























