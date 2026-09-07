North Korea criticizes joint military drills by US, Japan and South Korea

North Korea's newly appointed defence minister, Kim Song-gi, has called the upcoming joint military drills to be held by South Korea, Japan and the United States a provocation, state media KCNA reported on Monday.
Kim also vowed to take "strong and reflective countermeasures" if the U.S. and its allies sought a new military confrontation, in a statement carried by KCNA.
South Korea, Japan and the United States are set to conduct the annual defensive "Freedom Edge" drills from September 9 to 11. They will be held in international waters to the south and east of the South Korean southern island of Jeju, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said last week.
The trilateral exercise comes after U.S. President Donald Trump scaled back a major joint exercise with South Korea last month.