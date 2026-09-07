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News World North Korea criticizes joint military drills by US, Japan and South Korea

North Korea criticizes joint military drills by US, Japan and South Korea

North Korea's new Defense Minister Kim Song-gi condemned upcoming U.S.-South Korea-Japan "Freedom Edge" military drills on Monday as a provocation, warning of strong countermeasures via state media KCNA.

Reuters WORLD
Published September 07,2026 07:41 PM
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NORTH KOREA CRITICIZES JOINT MILITARY DRILLS BY US, JAPAN AND SOUTH KOREA

North Korea's newly appointed ⁠defence minister, Kim ⁠Song-gi, has called the upcoming joint military drills to be held by ⁠South Korea, Japan and the United States a provocation, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

Kim also vowed to take "strong and reflective countermeasures" if the U.S. and its allies sought ⁠a ⁠new military confrontation, in a statement carried by KCNA.

South Korea, Japan and the United States are set to conduct the annual defensive "Freedom Edge" drills from September ⁠9 to 11. They will be held in international waters to the south and east of the South Korean southern island of Jeju, ⁠Seoul's ‌Joint Chiefs ‌of Staff said ⁠last week.

The trilateral ‌exercise comes after U.S. President Donald Trump scaled ⁠back a ⁠major joint exercise with South ⁠Korea last month.