North Korea criticizes joint military drills by US, Japan and South Korea

North Korea's newly appointed ⁠defence minister, Kim ⁠Song-gi, has called the upcoming joint military drills to be held by ⁠South Korea, Japan and the United States a provocation, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

Kim also vowed to take "strong and reflective countermeasures" if the U.S. and its allies sought ⁠a ⁠new military confrontation, in a statement carried by KCNA.

South Korea, Japan and the United States are set to conduct the annual defensive "Freedom Edge" drills from September ⁠9 to 11. They will be held in international waters to the south and east of the South Korean southern island of Jeju, ⁠Seoul's ‌Joint Chiefs ‌of Staff said ⁠last week.

The trilateral ‌exercise comes after U.S. President Donald Trump scaled ⁠back a ⁠major joint exercise with South ⁠Korea last month.







