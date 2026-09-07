Turkish women’s volleyball leaves its mark on 2026

Türkiye's women's national volleyball team won its second consecutive European title in 2026, capping a year of major achievements for the country at both club and international levels.

Türkiye claimed its first European crown in 2023 after defeating Serbia 3-2 in the final in Belgium. Three years later, the national team lifted the trophy again, this time on home soil in Istanbul.

The victory took Türkiye's overall European Championship medal tally to seven, comprising two golds, two silvers and three bronzes.

The national team also secured a medal for the fifth consecutive edition of the tournament.