News World Five reported killed in New Delhi building collapse

Five reported killed in New Delhi building collapse

A five-story student hostel collapsed in south Delhi’s Satya Niketan on Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring several others as ongoing basement excavation weakened the decades-old structure.

Following the collapse of a multi-storey building in the Indian capital New Delhi, media reports indicate that five people have been killed.



Broadcaster NDTV and other Indian media outlets cited police as saying that several more people may still be trapped under the rubble. No specific figure has been named.



According to the reports, however, dozens of people may have been inside the building - which served as student accommodation - at the time of the accident.



Four bodies had been removed from the scene, according to a statement from AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi, as reported by the PTI news agency. Another person who had been admitted to hospital later died from their injuries.



NDTV said that nine people have been rescued from the rubble since the building collapsed on Sunday afternoon in the Satya Niketan neighbourhood. Some of them are said to be in a critical condition. There was initially no official confirmation of the number of survivors. The search for further survivors continued late into the evening.



It was initially unclear why the building collapsed. Construction work had been taking place in the basement of the building, PTI reported, citing police sources. The ground had "shaken" as the building collapsed, PTI quoted a local resident as saying.



The Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, expressed deep concern on the X platform. She wrote that every effort was being made "to rescue those who are trapped."







