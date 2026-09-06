Belgian migration minister opposes bringing 13 Palestinian students from Gaza

Belgium's asylum and migration minister said Sunday she opposes allowing 13 Palestinian students from Gaza to enter Belgium despite having scholarships and visas to study in the country.

Anneleen Van Bossuyt told Belgian public broadcaster VRT that authorities should consider the potential consequences of allowing the students to enter, warning of a "domino effect."

"It is presented as if it concerns only 13 people, but we must not forget the domino effect," she said, noting that they could later seek family reunification or apply for asylum.

Van Bossuyt questioned why similar arrangements would not then apply to people from other conflict-affected countries, including Yemen, Sudan and Afghanistan.

"Why would that not apply to people from Yemen or Sudan? Or why not Afghan girls who want to study here?" she said.

According to VRT, some of the Palestinian students have been waiting for up to two years to reach Belgium.

Herwig Leirs, rector of the University of Antwerp, said allowing them to come was a matter of political will.

Flor Didden of the Belgian development organization 11.11.11 criticized the minister's position, stressing that the students had been invited by a Belgian university and awarded scholarships.

"It concerns 13 students who have been invited by a Belgian university and for whom there is a scholarship. In some cases, your services issued a visa. They have the right to come to Belgium," he said.