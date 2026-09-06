Man charged with attempted murder over stabbing of Saudi national in London

London police charged a 58-year-old man Sunday with attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of a Saudi national during an attempted robbery in the British capital.

The man was also charged with causing grievous bodily harm, attempted robbery and possessing a bladed weapon in a public place, Saudi state-run AlEkhbariya television reported on the US social media company X.

The incident occurred Thursday evening in Berkeley Square in Mayfair, central London, when an unidentified Saudi man in his 40s was stabbed during an attempted robbery.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and his condition was reported to be stable with non-life-threatening injuries.

British police arrested the 58-year-old suspect at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon and attempted robbery. An investigation into the incident remains underway.

The Saudi Embassy called on British authorities to swiftly complete their investigation, disclose all details surrounding the attack, hold those responsible accountable under the law and take measures to improve the safety of citizens and visitors in public places.

It also urged Saudi nationals in Britain to exercise caution and avoid carrying valuable belongings in public.

In a video report Saturday, AlEkhbariya said the attack was among more than 48,000 crimes recorded by British authorities this year, raising questions about London's safety for tourists.

Witnesses told the broadcaster that the Saudi national was stabbed during an attempted nighttime robbery on a street near the Chancery Rosewood hotel in Mayfair.

The channel's correspondent said the Saudi Embassy in the UK was closely following the victim's condition and the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Mayfair is considered a highly secured district with extensive surveillance-camera coverage and a significant police presence. However, the affluent area attracts wealthy visitors, making it a target for thieves, the report said.