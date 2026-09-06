Israeli soldier killed by police after opening fire in Netanya

An Israeli soldier was killed by police on Saturday after opening fire in the central city of Netanya, according to Israeli media.

Police were called to the Kiryat Hasharon neighborhood following reports of an armed man carrying a rifle and firing shots.

The soldier opened fire at officers, triggering an exchange of fire in which he was killed. No other injuries were reported.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper identified the gunman as a soldier, and said police launched an investigation into the circumstances and motive behind the shooting.

Public broadcaster KAN also reported that the soldier moved through the city while firing shots.

Police did not immediately disclose a motive.