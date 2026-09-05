Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss ongoing talks with US

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi held a phone call on Saturday, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The two ministers discussed "comprehensively" the latest developments in the ongoing negotiations, the sources said.

Regional tensions have escalated since US-Israeli attacks on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran responding with missile and drone strikes against Israel and US interests across the region.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, but its implementation has stalled amid disagreements over security arrangements in the strait.