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News World Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss ongoing talks with US

Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss ongoing talks with US

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call Saturday to comprehensively discuss the latest developments in ongoing regional negotiations, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published September 06,2026 09:02 AM
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TURKISH, IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTERS DISCUSS ONGOING TALKS WITH US

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi held a phone call on Saturday, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The two ministers discussed "comprehensively" the latest developments in the ongoing negotiations, the sources said.

Regional tensions have escalated since US-Israeli attacks on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran responding with missile and drone strikes against Israel and US interests across the region.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, but its implementation has stalled amid disagreements over security arrangements in the strait.