UK must act 'more decisively' over Gaza: FM Miliband

The UK must act "more decisively" over the situation in Gaza, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said Saturday after hearing what he described as "horrific" accounts from people working in the Palestinian enclave.

Miliband made the remarks after meeting people who had been to Gaza as well as those currently working on the ground there.

"I just came out of this meeting talking about Gaza to people who've been there and are there on the ground. And frankly, it was horrific what is unfolding," he said.

Miliband said he heard accounts of medicines being blocked from reaching those in need and children dying while awaiting life-saving medical treatment.

"You know, the stories that people were telling me of medicines being blocked, children dying while waiting for vital life-saving treatment," he said.

He said the accounts underscored the need for the British government to take further action.

"When you hear that account of what is happening, you know that we as a UK government, as the Prime Minister has said, have got to act and act more decisively than we have," Miliband said.

His remarks come amid growing international concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and mounting pressure on governments to take further steps to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and protect civilians.