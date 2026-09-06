Removing Netanyahu ‘existential need’ for society - lawmaker

Israeli opposition lawmaker Gilad Kariv demanded on Saturday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's removal from office, describing it as an "existential need for Israeli society."

The Democrats party member made the remarks on US social media platform X while criticizing Netanyahu's response to the army's investigations into the events of Oct. 7, 2023.

"Just as Netanyahu avoided visiting the kibbutzim in the area surrounding Gaza for months after Oct. 7, he is also avoiding dealing with the Israeli army's investigations into everything that happened on Oct. 7," said Kariv.

He accused Netanyahu of repeatedly "abandoning" Israel's security and displaying "complete incompetence" in managing national security.

"Such a person must not be allowed to make any decisions about our future and the future of our children," he said, adding that Netanyahu's removal as prime minister is an "existential need for Israeli society."

Opposition parties and broad sections of the Israeli public have demanded a state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, but Netanyahu's government has rejected the mechanism and favored a politically appointed panel.

The Knesset elections are scheduled for Oct. 27, with Netanyahu and his Likud party losing ground in opinion polls.

While Netanyahu's trial on corruption charges continues, he is also wanted by the International Criminal Court over accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

Israel's genocidal war in Gaza has killed more than 73,000 people since October 2023, with attacks continuing despite a US-sponsored ceasefire.