3 killed in suspected arson attack in central Japan

At least three people were killed in a suspected arson attack in central Japan, local media reported on Sunday.

Two people were found dead and another later died at a hospital after a fire broke out at a cake shop in central Gifu prefecture on Saturday night, Kyodo news agency reported, citing local police.

The police said they are investigating the incident as a suspected case of murder and arson.

The incident took place outside business hours. The shop is located in a two-story building that also includes a residence.

The deceased included a 66-year-old woman, who owned the shop, and two men.

The fire broke out when the woman was hosting a gathering in the building with 10 acquaintances. The police suspect the culprit was one of those present.