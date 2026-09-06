Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say missiles struck US aircraft carrier, destroyer

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Sunday that it targeted a US aircraft carrier and a navy destroyer with ballistic missiles, claiming both were damaged and withdrew from the area.

The IRGC said in a statement published by IRNA news agency that its Aerospace Force launched the missiles at the two warships.

It claimed the vessels had harassed Iranian ships and were taking part in a maritime blockade, adding that both warships left the "engagement area" after sustaining damage.

The IRGC said the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) acknowledged that two navy warships were targeted, describing its statement as confirmation of the operation.

It also warned that continued US military action would draw "heavier" responses from Iran's armed forces.

In a separate statement early Sunday, the IRGC said its navy attacked a remotely operated US military vessel that it claimed was attempting to enter a protected area of the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC did not provide details about the type of attack or whether the vessel was damaged.

The Guards also reiterated Tehran's position that the Strait of Hormuz is under Iranian management and said the US should leave the region.

Earlier on Saturday, the IRGC Navy said it targeted three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and three US-linked vessels elsewhere in response to American attacks on Iranian tankers.

CENTCOM said Iran launched ballistic missiles toward two US Navy warships patrolling regional waters, and that both vessels evaded the attacks, with no American personnel harmed.

It said US forces subsequently struck three Iranian crude oil tankers.

The conflict has continued since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February.