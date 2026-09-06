NewsWorld
Russia says it has not ruled out trilateral meeting between presidents of Russia, US, China
Russia says it has not ruled out trilateral meeting between presidents of Russia, US, China
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Sunday that Moscow has not ruled out a trilateral summit among the leaders of Russia, the U.S., and China, but stressed its agenda and objectives must be defined first.
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Sunday that the possibility of a trilateral meeting between the presidents of Russia, the U.S. and China has not been ruled out, state news agency TASS reported.