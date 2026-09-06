Russia says it has not ruled out trilateral meeting between presidents of Russia, US, China

Russia's Deputy ⁠Foreign Minister ⁠Sergei Ryabkov said on ⁠Sunday that the possibility of ⁠a trilateral meeting ⁠between the presidents of Russia, the ⁠U.S. and China has not ⁠been ‌ruled ‌out, ⁠state ‌news agency ⁠TASS reported.









