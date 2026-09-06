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News World Russia says it has not ruled out trilateral meeting between presidents of Russia, US, China

Russia says it has not ruled out trilateral meeting between presidents of Russia, US, China

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Sunday that Moscow has not ruled out a trilateral summit among the leaders of Russia, the U.S., and China, but stressed its agenda and objectives must be defined first.

Reuters WORLD
Published September 06,2026 12:58 PM
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RUSSIA SAYS IT HAS NOT RULED OUT TRILATERAL MEETING BETWEEN PRESIDENTS OF RUSSIA, US, CHINA

Russia's Deputy ⁠Foreign Minister ⁠Sergei Ryabkov said on ⁠Sunday that the possibility of ⁠a trilateral meeting ⁠between the presidents of Russia, the ⁠U.S. and China has not ⁠been ‌ruled ‌out, ⁠state ‌news agency ⁠TASS reported.