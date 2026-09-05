Two more survivors found after devastating Nepal flash flood

Rescue workers in Nepal have pulled two more survivors to safety 10 days after a devastating flash flood in the Himalayas, police said on Saturday.



A woman in her 60s was rescued alive from a buried house in Betrawati in Bagmati province bordering Tibet, a police spokesman said. She was flown to Kathmandu for treatment. There was no further information about her condition.



The Nepalese military meanwhile confirmed the rescue of a Chinese national from a tunnel at a devastated hydropower plant in Rasuwa district. The man was undergoing a medical examination, The Kathmandu Post reported.



Rescue workers had advanced about 225 metres into the affected tunnel to pull him out. The search for missing people in the tunnel system of the Upper Trishuli-1 hydropower plant was continuing.



On Friday, rescue workers in Nepal pulled two people alive from a tunnel at the Upper Trishuli 3A hydropower plant.



Hundreds are still thought to be trapped in the tunnels.



More than 1,300 deaths have so far been confirmed as a result of the disaster in Nepal and Tibet.



In Nepal, the number rose to 1,344, including 85 children, according to the latest information from police there. The number of missing people has been estimated at nearly 4,900, including 618 foreigners.



The death toll in Tibet was most recently put at 31. Another 531 people are still missing there.



