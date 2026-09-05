SAUDI EMBASSY URGES INVESTIGATION AFTER CITIZEN STABBED IN LONDONS MAYFAIR

Saudi Arabia's Embassy in the UK said Friday it was closely monitoring the condition of a Saudi citizen who was stabbed in London's Mayfair district.

In a post on US social media platform X, the embassy said it was coordinating with relevant British authorities and ensuring that the victim received necessary care and support.

The embassy said it would continue monitoring the Saudi citizen's health until he was safely discharged from the hospital.

"The Embassy affirms that it is following up on the circumstances of the incident with the relevant security authorities, and emphasizes the importance of expediting the completion of the investigations, uncovering all details of the incident, and holding the perpetrator accountable in accordance with the law," it said.

The embassy stressed the importance of taking measures to strengthen the safety of citizens and visitors in public areas.

It also urged Saudi citizens in the UK to "exercise caution and vigilance" and avoid carrying valuable possessions in public places.





