Nearly 1,800 families displaced in 2 days by fighting in southwestern Yemen: UN

Nearly 1,800 families were displaced in two days by escalating hostilities in Yemen's southwestern Taiz province, as fighting continued between government forces and Houthis in the districts of Maqbanah and Jabal Habashi, the UN said.

"An estimated 1,790 households have been displaced since 3 September, with movements continuing at the time of reporting," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement Friday evening.

According to the statement, most of the displaced families have moved within Maqbanah and Jabal Habashi, while others have reached the districts of Al-Ma'afer, Ash Shamayatayn, Mawza and Dhubab in western Taiz.

OCHA said some displacement sites in the province had been "reportedly emptied," triggering a large-scale wave of secondary displacement.

It warned that continuing shelling is restricting families' ability to reach safer areas, while some remain trapped in conflict zones.

"Telecommunications disruptions are hampering information collection, verification and coordination, and emergency stocks are severely depleted," it said.

The development comes as tensions continued to escalate across several fronts in Yemen in recent days amid reciprocal attacks that began in July, ending a period of relative calm in Yemen since a UN-brokered truce in April 2022.

The Houthis have controlled the capital, Sanaa, and several other cities since September 2014, while the internationally recognized government and allied forces control extensive areas in the country's south, east and west.





