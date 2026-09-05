Japanese premier urges Russia to remove statue depicting destruction of national symbol

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Saturday urged Russia to remove a war monument in the Far East depicting the destruction of a Japanese national symbol, Kyodo News reported.

The bronze statue, which depicts a Soviet soldier destroying a stone marker bearing the chrysanthemum crest, was unveiled Friday in Khabarovsk, according to Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

The chrysanthemum crest is widely recognized as a symbol of Japan. Takaichi called the monument depicting its destruction "completely unacceptable."

Motegi also called the statue "not constructive" for bilateral ties, as well as "unacceptable and extremely regrettable in terms of Japanese national sentiment."

"Through diplomatic channels, we have strongly requested the Russian side to cease the installation and remove it," he said.

He said that while it is "extremely regrettable that the Russian side has not responded to Japan's request as of the present moment," Tokyo will continue to "strongly urge the Russian side to remove it."

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to Tokyo's remarks.

Japan-Russia ties have been strained in recent months after Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a disputed island chain off Hokkaido last month, prompting a protest from Tokyo.





