Yemeni forces hold dozens of Houthis in Al-Hudaydah amid clashes: Official

Yemeni government forces captured dozens of Houthis during clashes in the western province of Al Hudaydah, a government official said Saturday.

Fayyad al-Numan, assistant undersecretary at Yemen's Information Ministry, said in a statement that government forces had captured "dozens of members of the terrorist Houthi militia" during clashes in Al-Jarahi district in southern Al Hudaydah.

Activists also posted images on social media that they said showed Houthi captives held by government forces in the province.

The Houthis had not commented on the report as of 1400GMT.

Earlier Saturday, the military media of the government-aligned National Resistance Forces said its units had shot down two Houthi attack drones in the southwestern province of Taiz.

The development comes amid a military escalation across several fronts in Yemen in recent days amid reciprocal attacks that began in July, ending a period of relative calm in Yemen since a UN-brokered truce in April 2022.

The Houthis have controlled the capital, Sanaa, and several other cities since September 2014, while the internationally recognized government and allied forces control extensive areas in the country's south, east and west.



