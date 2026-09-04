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News World South Korea preparing for Strait of Hormuz deployment

South Korea preparing for Strait of Hormuz deployment

The South Korean military is preparing to deploy naval forces, including P-8 aircraft and support teams, to the Strait of Hormuz after US pressure and amidst ongoing discussions about operational logistics.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published September 04,2026 07:22 AM
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SOUTH KOREA PREPARING FOR STRAIT OF HORMUZ DEPLOYMENT

The South Korean military is making "concrete preparations" to deploy troops to the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report Thursday.

"We are making concrete preparations to dispatch naval forces to the Strait of Hormuz," a National Defense Ministry official told Australia's broadcaster SBS.

The report said the deployment, which is underway, includes P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, an explosive ordnance disposal team and a logistics support ship.

The South Korean government previously expressed that it would pursue a deployment to the strait only after the US-Iran war ends.

It came after US President Donald Trump publicly criticized Seoul for refusing to take part in action against Iran, as the United States recently scaled back a military exercise with South Korea.

"I understand that discussions regarding base ports and operational bases are also underway with the relevant countries," a high-ranking military official was quoted by SBS.

The deployment requires a decision by the National Security Council (NSC), a resolution by a Cabinet meeting, and consent from the National Assembly.