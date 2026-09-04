Israel’s security minister unveils plan to displace 1.86M Palestinians from Gaza

Israeli National Security Minister and far-right Jewish Power party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir presented an ethnic cleansing plan Thursday to displace 1.86 million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip in seven years under "voluntary migration," according to Israeli media.

Ben-Gvir presented the scheme, called "Disengagement 710," at a news conference as part of his election campaign after the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper published details of the initiative.

The plan includes establishing a special ministry to implement the project and fund "absorption packages" in receiving countries, said the daily.

During the presentation, Ben-Gvir claimed there are countries "ready to receive" Palestinians and that "large numbers want to move."

But Yedioth Ahronoth said no country is currently known to have agreed to accept large numbers of Palestinians from Gaza.

The plan targets relocating 250,000 Palestinians in the first year, 1.11 million within three years and about 1.86 million within seven years, said the report.

Ben-Gvir plans to make the initiative a central part of his election campaign after "working on it for months," it added.

His Jewish Power party also plans to make adoption of the initiative a key demand in any negotiations to join the next government, said Yedioth Ahronoth.

It includes providing a destination country for each individual or family leaving Gaza along with legal status, documentation, visas, travel funding and initial housing.

It also includes vocational training, employment assistance and support for up to 24 months, said the report.

The plan is based on 12 principles, including what it calls "voluntary departure" and a requirement that "no one leave without a country prepared to receive them and provide them with regulated legal status," according to the report.

The plan also proposes "payments" to countries and entities involved in receiving those leaving Gaza based on "their performance, individual security screening and annual implementation targets."

It calls for "monthly reports on the number of applications, approvals and departures" as well as "costs and the extent to which those leaving are integrated into their destination countries."

The plan would require an initial Israeli investment of 10 billion shekels ($3.3 billion) for it to be established and launched.

It also envisages an Israeli financing framework of up to 50 billion shekels ($16.6 billion) subject to international participation and agreements with destination countries.

Ben-Gvir demanded the establishment of a "migration ministry," saying it would have a minister and a special official in charge of the project.

Around 2.13 million Palestinians currently live in the Gaza Strip.

Israel's general elections are scheduled for Oct. 27. The current government is described as the most right-wing in Israel's history.

Israel launched its genocide in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023. The offensive continued for two years, causing widespread destruction, while Israeli violations have persisted despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.