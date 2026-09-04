2 Palestinian children injured by Israeli army fire during West Bank raid

Two Palestinian children were injured Thursday by Israeli army fire during a raid on the town of Beit Fajjar in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its teams transported a 14-year-old child to the hospital after he sustained injuries.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa later reported that the number of injured children had risen to two.

Israeli forces stormed Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem, and deployed in the Al-Muthalath area, seizing the rooftop of a building and deploying snipers while firing live and rubber-coated metal bullets, said Wafa.

The agency added that the children were wounded by live ammunition.

The incident came as the occupied West Bank continues to witness daily Israeli army raids, including home searches and arrests of Palestinians, in parallel with Israeli occupier attacks since the start of Israel's genocide in the Gaza Strip in October 2023.