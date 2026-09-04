Smoke rises in central Kyiv after Russian drone attack

Heavy black smoke rose in Kyiv city centre following a Russian ⁠drone attack ⁠on Friday, which the mayor said hit a non-residential building.

Numerous ambulances and emergency services ⁠were heading to the scenein the historic part of the city close to the Saint Sophia Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The owner of a popular bakery, Zavertailo, said on the Telegram app that ⁠their ⁠building was destroyed in the attack.

One woman shouted into her phone that she had popped out to buy cigarettes and been startled by the explosion.

Ukraine's capital has been ⁠under continuous Russian drone attack for ten days. On Wednesday, a university in the city centre was also hit.

"I think (people) can get used to this. In ⁠the ‌centre ‌of Kyiv, and in the ⁠centre of ‌Moscow. It will get worse, I believe this," said ⁠Oleh, 33, who declined ⁠to give his last ⁠name.







