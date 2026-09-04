Putin to hold talks with Vietnam’s president next week in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks next week with Vietnamese President To Lam, who will pay a state visit to Russia, the Kremlin said Friday.

According to a Kremlin statement, the meeting will be held on Sept. 9 in which they will discuss the current state and prospects for the further development of the Russian-Vietnamese comprehensive strategic partnership.

Key topics will include trade, economic, scientific, and educational ties, humanitarian exchanges, and cooperation in security and defense, the statement said.

They will also exchange views on current international and regional issues. Following the talks, a package of bilateral documents is expected to be adopted.



